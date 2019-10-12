Gorgeous fall day today!

Happy Saturday! Today will be a gorgeous fall day as we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day with temperatures warming up into the mid 60s this afternoon. Great weather to exercise your right to vote, but as you head to the polls this morning and evening, may want to grab the jacket. Winds are out of the north with a 5-10mph breeze. Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday, a little change in the forecast as we are expecting light to moderate rain Sunday morning. This should move out early Sunday evening. Keep the umbrella handy as you head to church. Temperatures in the afternoon will warm up to the mid and upper 60s.
Columbus day weather looks mostly dry, but there is a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. Otherwise, another nice day under partly cloudy skies. Warmer than the weekend as we'll see highs in the upper 70s.
Tuesday: Rain returns to the ArkLaTex with a 60% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs on Tuesday are back in the upper 70s.
Have a wonderful weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
