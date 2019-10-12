Election 2019: Polls now open

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12 and voters around the state will be casting their votes on several important topics.
The big-ticket item on the ballot is the race for Louisiana’s governor.
The three major candidates, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and business Eddie Rispone have debated a number of times leading up to Election Day.
Results of an exclusive Gray TV gubernatorial poll released on Monday, Oct. 7 indicate Edwards comfortably leads his two chief Republican opponents.
President Donald Trump was in Lake Charles Friday, Oct. 11 to campaign for both Abraham and Rispone.
There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot Saturday.
Polls will be open until 8 p.m.
