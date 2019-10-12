ELECTION DAY 2019: What you need to know before heading to the polls

By Mykal Vincent | October 11, 2019 at 8:51 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 10:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 12 and voters around the state will be casting their votes on several important topics.

The big-ticket item on the ballot is the race for Louisiana’s governor.

The three major candidates, Gov. John Bel Edwards, Congressman Ralph Abraham, and business Eddie Rispone have debated a number of times leading up to Election Day.

Results of an exclusive Gray TV gubernatorial poll released on Monday, Oct. 7 indicate Edwards comfortably leads his two chief Republican opponents.

President Donald Trump will be in Lake Charles the day before Election Day to campaign for both Abraham and Rispone.

City-parish officials and people living within East Baton Rouge Parish will be keeping a close eye on the vote to incorporate the proposed city of St. George. The battle over what could become the parish’s fifth and largest municipality began in 2015 as a way to improve school districts in the area.

Nearly 25% of voters within the proposed city limits cast their ballots during early voting, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

On Thursday, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome hit the streets campaigning against the incorporation.

There are four constitutional amendments on the ballot Saturday, including a special tax exemption and funding for three schools in Baton Rouge.

Long-time Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres is up against Rene Thibodeaux. Torres is seeking his fourth re-election.

Metro Council members approved changes for voting precincts earlier this year. If you’re a voter living in EBR, your polling location may have changed.

WAFB will air election results in real-time on Saturday beginning at 8 p.m.

