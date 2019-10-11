WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, Gov. Edwards campaigning in Lake Charles today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - President Donald Trump will be in Lake Charles Friday to campaign for the Republican candidates for Louisiana governor.
Incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards will also be in Lake Charles Friday, making a campaign stop.
KPLC will livestream both Pres. Trump and Gov. Edwards’ remarks on this page.
Click HERE for what you need to know if you’re attending Pres. Trump’s rally.
The election is Saturday.
Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.
Gov. Edwards will be speaking at 1:30 p.m. at SOWELA’s Regional Training Facility.
Pres. Trump is scheduled to speak at the Lake Charles Civic Center at 7 p.m. Gov. Edwards’ two leading opponents - U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Eddie Rispone - are expected to be in attendance at the rally.
KPLC will also have live coverage of Pres. Trump’s arrival in Southwest Louisiana, beginning at 6 p.m. on KPLC TV.
Registration for tickets for the event is still available HERE, but the site does say that tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Edwards (D) faces five challengers in the election: Republicans Abraham, Rispone and Patrick “Live Wire” Landry, Democrat Oscar “Omar” Dantzler and independent Gary Landrieu.
Pres. Trump has urged Louisianians to vote for a Republican.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.