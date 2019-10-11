Saturday is the day to vote in the gubernatorial election

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - If you didn’t get the chance to early vote — Saturday, Oct. 12 is your last chance to do so in this year’s gubernatorial election.
Early voting was held starting on Saturday, Sept. 28 and ended on Saturday, Oct. 5. According to the Secretary of State’s early voting statistics over 10,000 people early voted in Caddo Parish while Bossier Parish saw over 7,000 people at the polls.
“I have to commend the people of Caddo, the voters,” said Linda Feazell, Chief Deputy of the Registrar of Voters. “They came out in the rain to vote, and then the last day we had the highest of 1,285 (voters).”
The most talked-about race is the governor’s but Feazell says people are interested in other items on this year’s ballot.
“There’s a lot of interests in this race not just for the governor....(but for) your local senators and then your commissioners as well," she said.
Voters will decide not only on Louisiana’s next Governor but Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry and Commissioner of Insurance.
Also on the ballot are senate, state, a commission member and sheriff races as well.
Those who plan to vote Saturday are advised to bring their driver’s license or government ID.
“Don’t take your voter information card because most of the commissioners at the polls want to see a photo ID,” Feazell said.
She also advises wearing comfortable shoes in case lines are long, and reminds voters that the disabled and handicapped are allowed to skip the lines.
Polls open up on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you’ve moved or don’t know where to vote you can find information HERE.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.