Michigan man tried to entice East Texas girl

TYLER, Texas — A Michigan man is going to prison for trying to entice a 10-year-old East Texas girl to send sexually explicit images and videos of herself to him.
Daniel Wayne Little II, 22, of Harrison, has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown’s office announced recently.
A federal grand jury indicted him Nov. 14. He pleaded guilty May 13 to charges of coercion and enticement of a child.
Information presented in court shows he pursued an inappropriate relationship with the child between December 2016 and October 2017, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.
Little used online applications to find her then demanded specific images and videos and described the sexual acts he wanted to engage in with her.
