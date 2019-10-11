Man who robbed woman in front of her husband, kids convicted

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man, charged with robbing a woman in front of her husband and children, was convicted Tuesday, October 8.
Isaiah Malick Childs faces up to 99 years in prison at hard labor when he returns to court for sentencing October 30, 2019.
The 22-year-old, who has felony priors for simple burglary and second-degree robbery, has additional felony robbery and burglary charges pending.
The five-man, seven-woman jury in District Judge Roy Brun’s courtroom deliberated 90 minutes before rendering its verdict. Childs was charged with robbing his victim while armed with a handgun on February 4, 2018.
