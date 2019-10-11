Man breaks into residence, sexually assaults someone

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) — A man broke into an Arkansas residence and sexually assaulted someone.
It happened between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Wednesday on South Johnson Street in Hope, police say.
“Violent crimes such as this are most egregious to our community and despised by the very heart of God," Police Chief J.R. Wilson says in a statement about the assault. “There is no place in civil society for violent acts. Our heart breaks for the victim and their family.”
The assailant was described as a male possibly 20-30 years old who has a a medium build, a fade haircut and a brown complexion, according to the statement posted Thursday night on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the assault to call police Detective Jesus Coronado at (870) 722-2561.
“Any information you may possess, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could prove to be of great benefit in the successful resolution of this case,” the police chief advises.
“Suspicious persons or vehicles in the area of Johnson Street should be reported as well as suspicious behaviors, comments or actions of individuals that may lead you to believe the person may have knowledge regarding this crime.”
Anonymous tips are accepted.
"I am reminded of the saying ‘The only thing necessary for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing’,” Wilson adds.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.