Lufkin parents accused of abusing, not seeking treatment for son with leukemia

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have arrested two parents accused in the abuse and neglect of their autistic 9-year-old son who they later learned had leukemia.
Thomas Anthony Mayhew and Shannon Marie Creevey are each charged with injury to a child. Creevey is also charged with aggravated assault.
According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating in July after the child was found unresponsive at his home. The child was described as having injuries to the head and face, bleeding from the nose, a possible collar-bone fracture, bruising to the lower abdomen and a possible left ankle fracture.
While at the hospital, the child coded several times and was transferred to Texas Children Hospital and records showed he was in cardiac arrest and respiratory failure. Records also show he had severe anemia and was diagnosed with leukemia.
Police later interviewed Creevey, who said about two weeks prior, she hit her son on the rear with her hand, causing his face to hit the wall and his nose to start bleeding, according to the affidavit. She said she gave her son a bucket and rag, but did not help him clean himself. Then, a few days earlier, she said she hit her son in the face, knocking him to the floor, according to the affidavit. She said she did it because he had thrown up on himself and she became really frustrated with him.
According to the affidavit, Creevey admitted to being a bad parent and did not want the son, saying Mayhew wanted a son and made her get pregnant. She told police she hated her son and does not want her children anymore and she was willing to give them to CPS.
Police then interviewed Mayhew, who said he noticed his son appeared weak and had trouble walking as well as keeping his balance. He also noticed his son had lost a lot of weight. The affidavit states Mayhew admitted to hitting his son in the face because he was not eating and he was hiding his food. He said he knew he needed to take his son to the doctor but he did not, according to the affidavit.
On Aug. 20, police visited the child, who had been released from the hospital and placed in foster care. The affidavit states the boy’s health was improving every day and he was able to speak about the incident. He said his mother had cut his arm with a knife because he had pushed his little sister down the stairs. He also said Creevey had his younger brother hit him “all over” with his fist when he got in trouble.
