Kilgore emergency personnel at scene of wreck involving pickup, 18-wheeler

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A pickup wound up wedged under an 18-wheeler’s trailer after a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of State Highway 135 and Gladewater Street Thursday evening.
Kilgore firefighters are police officers are at the scene. KPD officers at the scene would not talk to KLTV News.
Drivers in that area should use caution, expect delays, and be alert for emergency personnel.
There was no word on whether anyone was injured in the wreck.
We’ll update this story if more information becomes available.
