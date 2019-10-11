Henderson County Sheriff: Woman who turned dogs loose against workers gave false name

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of encouraging her dogs to attack workers and then firing shots near them gave deputies a false name during her arrest, the sheriff says.
Catherine Viola Fanciullo, 60, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct in connection with the Oct. 8 incident.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said initially Fanciullo told deputies her name was Catherine Miller. During the course of the investigation, she later revelated her name to be Catherine Viola Fanciullo.
Tuesday afternoon deputies responded to a 911 call at a location on FM 314, south of Brownsboro. When they arrived, they learned that Fanciullo had gotten into an altercation with a group of people she employed.
She then allegedly turned her dogs loose on the employees and fired gunshots over their heads. One of the workers was bitten and suffered minor injuries, Hillhouse said.
Hillhouse said Fanciullo may face an additional charge of aggravated assault.
