Forum at Southern gives voters insights into candidates

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Shreveport chapter of the Power Coalition for Equality & Justice hosted a political forum at Southern University.
The event Thursday gave voters an opportunity to hear candidates for elective office speak about issues that they face.
“It was important to have this last-chance candidate forum because some people have procrastinated to make the decision on who they are going to vote for on Saturday,” organizer Candace Battiste said.
Each candidate was given the opportunity to answer questions about criminal justice reform, education, taxes and other issues.
Education was a big topic with voters inquiring about how the candidates would help improve area school districts.
Election day is Oct. 12.
Many voters at the forum said they are excited to cast their vote.
