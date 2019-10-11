First Alert: Coldest night in 6 months; frost/freeze possible north of I-30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A powerful cold front has brought falling temperatures to the ArkLaTex today. After hitting the 80s and 90s Thursday temperatures have fallen 30-40 degrees across the area with most places only in the 50s and 60s Friday afternoon.
Temperatures will continue to drop tonight with the coldest weather since mid-April expected. Lows tonight will range from the 30s near and north of I-30 to 40s for much of the rest of the area.
A Freeze Warning has been issued for McCurtain Co., OK and Howard and Sevier counties in Arkansas where some places could hit 32 or lower. Frost is possible as far south as I-30.
Bring in your potted plants and cover up anything in the ground with sheets or blankets in these areas just to be on the safe side. Don’t forget the pets too...you may need to bring them in tonight.
We’ll stay cool over the weekend. Expect sunshine and temperatures in the 60s Saturday. Clouds and some showers moving through on Sunday will keep temperatures in the 60s to close out the weekend.
