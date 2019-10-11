Fire that gutted Athens business remains under investigation

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that burned an Athens business earlier this week caused too much damage for investigators to pinpoint a cause, according to Athens Fire Marshal Lance West.
The state fire marshal’s office will continue to investigate the fire, but West said for now the cause of the fire will be classified as undetermined.
The fire that gutted an East Texas business remains under investigation Thursday.
Athens Fire Chief Russell Marshall said the state fire marshal is conducting the investigation.
The fire at Dillon Manufacturing sent black smoke billowing in to the sky over Athens on Tuesday afternoon.
Dillon Manufacturing is in the 900 block of N. Needmore Street. The company employs 28 people and uses fiberglass to make deer blinds and related items, according to the business owner.
Marshall said the fire was already burning through the building’s roof when firefighters arrived.
Murchison, Brownsboro, Eustace, Trinidad, South Side, and North 19 fire departments also responded to the fire.
No one was hurt in the fire.
