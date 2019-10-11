Fire damages laundromat, adjacent apartment

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire caused heavy damage to a laundromat and moderate damage to a unit at Shreveport apartment complex.
Firefighters were dispatched to Silver Pine Apartments in the 2600 block of Jewella Avenue at 4:44 a.m. Thursday, a Fire Department spokesman said.
Those who were on the first engine on the scene saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the front of the laundromat entrance, said Brian Watson, training officer.
The 10 fire companies had the fire under control within 33 minutes.
Three of the four apartments adjacent to the laundromat were occupied; and those residents were evacuated safely, Watson said.
No injuries were reported.
It was one of the upper-level apartment that sustained moderate damage. Its occupant was to be placed in a reserved apartment until theirs can be repaired.
Meantime, Watson said, investigators have determined that the fire started in an electrical outlet.
