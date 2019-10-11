East Texas teen killed in wreck to be featured on ABC’s Shark Tank

CARTHAGE, TEXAS (KLTV) - An East Texas teenager killed in a car wreck will be featured on this Sunday’s episode of ABC’s Shark Tank.
Carthage High School graduate Austin Gray was killed on July 4, 2018, in a crash along Highway 80 in Hallsville.
“Nothing has ever been right since July 4, 2018, and nothing will be in my life ever again," said Denise Gray, Austin’s mom.
When her son died, Denise knew she wanted to find a way to memorialize him.
“I wanted something different. I wanted something that showed my Austin,” she said.
And with a simple Google search, she found that something - an Austin-based company called Eterneva that could use Austin’s ashes to make a diamond.
“And I was reading it and seeing that they were from Austin, Texas, and then I thought ‘Austin, are you telling me something?’ And then it just went from there,” Denise said.
It turned out to be a lengthy process that included growing the diamond in Germany.
"It’s just like having a baby all over again with the anticipation,” she said.
And after eight and a half months, the day came.
“I got to pick him up. As soon as I opened up that little wooden box, I could instantly see Austin’s eyes," Denise said.
The diamond was as blue as her son’s eyes.
“Sometimes, he is very light and sometimes he is very dark," Denise said. "And my sister said those are the many moods of Austin.”
And now this diamond and Austin’s story will be told to the nation.
“Going before the sharks!” Denise said.
The company that made this diamond will go on ABC’s Shark Tank in hopes of finding an investor.
“One of Austin’s friends made the statement not long ago that people who are cremated get put on a shelf, but not Austin. I get to look at him every day,” Denise said.
Austin shined bright then and now.
“I see his smile. I see his eyes. I see him with that, ‘Hey, mama’ and ‘I love you, mama.' Because the last thing that my child said to me the day of the accident as he was backing out and stuck his head out the door of his truck and said, ‘Hey, mama. I love you.’ That’s what I see. And that’s the way I want to remember my baby."
You can see Austin’s story and the cremation diamond company this Sunday night at 8 p.m., during Shark Tank, on KLTV 7.
