Cross-training in law enforcement, medical skills required for East Texas sheriff’s airport division

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas law enforcement has cross-training in multiple areas to deal with a wide variety of emergencies; for example, airport divisions.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office airport division is one of those that has a laundry list of required training.
From scrambling out on the tarmac to ensure the safety of arriving aircraft, to helping with regular patrols, the airport division has a wide variety of required training.
“Police, fire, EMS, crash-rescue,” says Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano.
“Everybody is a commissioned law enforcement officer, everybody has their fire certificates, aircraft rescue and firefighting school, trained as an EMT basic. We have to complete a certain amount of hours every year for each discipline,” says Lieutenant Amanda Taylor of the airport division.
And they can make arrests on behalf of TSA, for a good reason.
"TSA doesn't have the arrest authority if someone commits and offense, and if there is the necessity of an arrest, the deputy will make that arrest," Cerliano says.
And specialized training for unique situations, such as airports being targets for attack.
"We work in conjunction with TSA, and we do Intel briefings so we know of any kind of security threat. We daily check our perimeter, anyone coming in or going out of the airport," Taylor says.
Their skills make them irreplaceable at the airport.
“These are some of the best trained staff that we have at the sheriff’s office,” Cerliano says.
