Cold temperatures to kick off your weekend

(KSLA) - Friday night football is looking good in terms of the rain. All showers should be cleared out in time for kickoff this evening. The issue will be the temperatures. It will be much cooler thanks to the cold front. This evening should have temperatures in the lower 50s and upper 40s.
Tonight, there is the possibility of frost in some areas in the northern ArkLaTex. Temperatures will be cold enough, even though it will be above freezing. Some areas will have temperatures fall to the 30s, while the rest of the ArkLaTex falls to the 40s. Any late night plans or early morning plans should involve a jacket or extra layering of clothes.
This weekend will start off nice. Saturday morning will start off quite chilly! Some few places could be in the 30s! Everyone else should be in the 40s. It will warm up to the 60s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Then Sunday will also start off chilly, then will warm up to the upper 60s. There is a chance for a few showers Sunday, so I have a 40% chance of rain. There will be a wave of showers that move through, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case.
Monday should have good weather. The rain chances will be about 20%, so it will not rain all day. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the upper 70s. You should be good to go without an umbrella.
Tuesday will have a lot more rain around. I have a 60% chance of rain that will last a good part of the day. This is the day you will need an umbrella. There should be heavy rain with a few storms. The rain chance could even go up as we get closer. I would move any outdoor plans inside.
Wednesday will have the next cold front push through. This one will not have as much rain since most of it came Tuesday. It will not cool the temperature down as much either. It will cool it down to have temperatures only reach the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but we will not be talking 30s or 40s at night. With these front pushing through, it is helping keep the temperatures in check.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
