Chilly weekend for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are currently tracking the strong cold front that has arrived in the ArkLaTex this morning that will be bringing big changes to our weather. After the front moves through expect temperatures to be a solid 20 to 30 degrees cooler compared to temperatures out ahead of the front. That means our weekend forecast is shaping up to be a chilly one.
For your Friday they cold front will have moved through the entire ArkLaTex by lunchtime. This means that everyone across the area will be experiencing chilly temperatures that will be in the 50s to low 60s as we go through the afternoon. The good news is that if you are planning to catch to some Friday night football you should be in the clear, but make sure you bundle up as it will be a chilly evening.
As we head through the weekend it will be very chilly with temperatures struggling to make it to 70 degrees with lows in the 40s. On Sunday we are tracking more chances for wet weather as a weak disturbance will make its way through the ArkLaTex. Moving into next week there will be more chances for rain the ArkLaTex as the area moves into a more typical fall pattern. So make sure you have those jackets and umbrellas ready to go!
Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
