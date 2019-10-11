3 arrested during Cherokee County drug bust

3 arrested during Cherokee County drug bust
From left, John Paul Hicks, Shanna Hicks Selman, and Rebekah McEntire were all arrested on drug charges in Cherokee County. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley M. Slayton | October 10, 2019 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:09 PM

CHEROKEE, COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Three people were arrested Wednesday during a Cherokee County drug bust.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the arrests Thursday.

John Paul Hicks, 36, of Alto, Shanna Hicks Selman, 40, of Alto and Rebekah McEntire, 38, of Lufkin were all arrested during the execution of a search warrant in the 900 block of South Marcus Street in Alto.

CCSO says three adults and two juveniles were at the residence at the time of the bust.

Hicks had a warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. He is also charged with possession of controlled substance, endangering a child, and possession of marijuana.

John Paul Hicks, 36, of Alto, was arrested on multiple charges. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
John Paul Hicks, 36, of Alto, was arrested on multiple charges. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Selman is charged with possession of a controlled substance and endangering a child.

Shanna Hicks Selman, 40, of Alto was arrested on multiple charges. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Shanna Hicks Selman, 40, of Alto was arrested on multiple charges. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

McEntire is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebekah McEntire, 38, of Lufkin, Texas was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
Rebekah McEntire, 38, of Lufkin, Texas was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Officials seized suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and various drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office, Alto Police Department, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 Division and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens all participated in the search.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.