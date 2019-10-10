Strong cold front Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! After very cool starts the past couple days, it will feel very comfortable as you are walking out the door this morning. Temperatures are expected to continue to rebound across the the ArkLaTex out ahead of our next cold front that will be sweeping through the region Friday. This cold front will bring the potential for some strong storms especially across northwestern portions of the ArkLaTex. Behind the front we are likely to see the coolest weather this weekend since April.
For today temperatures will once again be about 5 to 10 degrees warmer compared to what we saw yesterday. Also, you won’t need the warm clothes nearly as much as you are walking out the door as temperatures will be in the 60s. During the afternoon hours expected widespread temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s across the ArkLaTex.
After the warm to borderline hot Thursday big changes will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex Friday. The cold front will begin to push through the region early Friday morning bringing showers and storms to ArkLaTex. Severe weather will be possible in Eastern Oklahoma, but by the time the storms reach Shreveport during the late morning hours they will be losing some of their punch. Now behind the front expect temperatures to drop quickly and dramatically across the region. So while football games tomorrow night may be dry you will definitely need to grab a jacket.
Your weekend forecast will feature some very cool temperatures as we will struggle to get to 70 degrees. Low temperatures could get down to the mid 40s for some in the ArkLaTex so winter hats may be needed for some with early morning plans
So if you like toasty temperatures enjoy the warm up this afternoon as another major cool down is on the way.
Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
