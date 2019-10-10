Strong cold front Friday

After the warm to borderline hot Thursday big changes will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex Friday. The cold front will begin to push through the region early Friday morning bringing showers and storms to ArkLaTex. Severe weather will be possible in Eastern Oklahoma, but by the time the storms reach Shreveport during the late morning hours they will be losing some of their punch. Now behind the front expect temperatures to drop quickly and dramatically across the region. So while football games tomorrow night may be dry you will definitely need to grab a jacket.