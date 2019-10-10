Shooting victim shows up at fire station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A shooting victim showed up at a Shreveport fire station.
It happened Wednesday at Fire Station 3 in the 1400 block of East 70th Street.
The wounded person had flagged down a passerby at Fairfield Avenue at East 78th Street “... and advised the passerby he was shot and needed a ride to the hospital,” Officer Christina Curtis said.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred on St. Vincent Avenue near West 71st Street.
There’s no immediate word on who was shot nor on their condition.
