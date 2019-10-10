Severe Weather possible overnight with front

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We are watching the strongest cold front of the fall season making its way toward the region. This cold front has already dropped temperatures dramatically across the Western United States, with some places seeing a 24 hour temperatures drop of nearly 50 degrees. While the front won’t bring that dramatic of a drop to the ArkLaTex we will be seeing much colder temperatures as we head into the weekend.
In addition to the colder temperatures the intensity of the cold front does bring the possibility of Severe Weather for northern portions of the ArkLaTex during the overnight hours.
The cold front will first reach the ArkLaTex around midnight bringing the greatest chances for Severe Weather to Idabel and De Queen. The storms will be most intense at this point, so if we are to see Severe Weather it will most likely occur here.
As we reach daybreak the line of storms will continue to move through the ArkLaTex reach Texarkana and Mount Pleasant around 5 AM. The cold front will be reaching Shreveport in and around 8 AM. Gusty winds will also be associated with the front with gusts up to 30 MPH are to be expected.
By the afternoon on Friday we should start to see our weather improve, and that is good news if you are planning to catch some football on Friday.
One thing to keep in mind though if you are going to be heading out Friday evening is how much cooler our temperatures will be behind the cold front. You should expect kickoff temperatures for Friday night to be in the low to mid 50s. So make you bundle up if you are planning to be outside.
