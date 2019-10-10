Roadway caves in near major Bossier City intersection

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The roadway caved in at a major Bossier City intersection.
And a sedan fell into what appears to be a sinkhole.
Both occupants of the car have been taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, city spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
It happened about 1:50 p.m. Thursday near East Texas Street at Airline Drive.
The cave-in is in an eastbound turn lane in the 2900 block of East Texas.
The car has since been removed.
And that turn lane now is cordoned off and being examined by personnel from Bossier City and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The intersection remains open.
But motorists are being advised to detour around the area.
