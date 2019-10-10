Prize Fest wraps up a successful four day festival

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The annual Prize Fest started in 2012 — it has steadily seen an increase in attendance every year since it started.
Prize Fest features artists battling out for the top honors in film, food, music and fashion.
This year’s festival showcased the Top 20 short films, all of which were filmed in Louisiana.
Film director Blayne Weaver said this event provides great opportunities for local talent to showcase their skills and get noticed.
“I just think it’s great for the economy, it’s great for the artistic community, it’s great for film”, Blayne said.
This year’s winning short film was ‘Anniversary’, it was written, produced and directed by James Harlon Palmer. The crew and cast of the short film ‘Anniversary’ took home the $50,000 grand prize.
“I hope it is reliable to a lot of people, and what it may lack in grandeur and fancy shots, it makes up for in charm”.
