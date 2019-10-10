Pickup sideswipes school bus; 4 children on board

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Four children were on a school bus when it was sideswiped by a pickup in Red River Parish.
The truck and its driver then fled the scene.
The hit-and-run accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 71 just south of Louisiana Highway 784 near Magnolia Landing, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities asked the public for help locating the pickup and its driver.
They have since located the driver, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said.
Preliminary investigation shows a blue Ram pickup, possibly a 2012-17 model, crossed the center line and sideswiped a Red River School District bus that was taking children to school.
No injuries were reported.
“The Ram pickup should have extensive damage to the driver side as follows: broken driver’s side headlamp lens, missing driver side mirror, damage to cab and windshield, broken driver tail lamp lens and yellow paint transfer down the driver’s side,” says a statement issued before the driver was found.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the crash to call Louisiana State Police Troop G at (318) 741-7411.
