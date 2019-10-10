Nice and cool weekend for the ArkLaTex

As far as the weather conditions, Saturday is the better day. There will be a lot of sunshine with limited clouds. It will certainly be a beautiful day! Sunday though, has the chance for some rain. The rain chance is up to 30% for the afternoon. The confidence is low on the rain, which is why the rain chance is not very high. One of our more reliable computer models shows a lot of rain int he afternoon, while the other long-range computer model shows practically nothing. So, it’s probably best to be prepared for the rain just in case. Either way, it will not rain all day.