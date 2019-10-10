Nice and cool weekend for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Overnight night tonight, our next cold front will arrive. This will bring major changes to our weather by this weekend.
Quick preview of tonight, there will be heavy rain, and possibly some severe weather in a couple areas in the far northern ArkLaTex. Everywhere else should have storms just not up to the severe level. There will be a sharp drop in temperatures behind the front. So, Friday will be much cooler.
Saturday and Sunday will both be good days though. It will be a little warmer than Friday, but still cool by any means. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s in the afternoon. So, it won’t be a bad idea to have a jacket or coat with you as you go throughout your day.
You will certainly need a jacket or some extra layers Saturday and Sunday morning. Saturday morning in particular has the chance for some frost in a couple areas. Some places north of I-30 could see temperatures down to the mid 30s. Everywhere else should remain in the 40s. Nowhere should have temperature quite reach the freezing mark, but you can still get frost on the ground in above freezing temperatures. Sunday morning will also be chilly too. It will not quite be as cold though. I would recommend a jacket as you head out the door though.
As far as the weather conditions, Saturday is the better day. There will be a lot of sunshine with limited clouds. It will certainly be a beautiful day! Sunday though, has the chance for some rain. The rain chance is up to 30% for the afternoon. The confidence is low on the rain, which is why the rain chance is not very high. One of our more reliable computer models shows a lot of rain int he afternoon, while the other long-range computer model shows practically nothing. So, it’s probably best to be prepared for the rain just in case. Either way, it will not rain all day.
Overall, it should be a great weekend. You just may need extra layers of clothing with the temperatures being so much cooler. Especially in the mornings. Try to get out and enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, and have an indoor plan alternative for Sunday, just in case.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.