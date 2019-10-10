KSLA Salutes: The master instructor

PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - Sgt. Jeremy Haas is a pretty funny guy — until he’s not.
When it comes to training police officers and deputies in Bossier Parish, Sgt. Haas has no time for games.
“So part of it is teaching them a little about the mental toughness that it takes for them to be a cop because you never know," he said.
But long before Sgt. Haas was teaching recruits how to deal with tear gas and pepper spray, he was a 20-year-old just stepping foot into the Air Force.
“(I did) everything from putting fuel on a jet, to managing the storage yard," he said. "I worked in accounting there for quite a while actually just keeping track of the millions of gallons of jet fuel that would flow through there any given month.”
He worked a variety of jobs including running a lab and even experienced the events of 9/11 all at Barksdale Air Force Base.
“(I) was there on the flight line the day he called me on the radio," he said. "I went inside and was looking at it, watching it on the TV, and literally about two hours later I was on the ramp when George Bush was landing at Barksdale with Air Force One because we were going to take care of his jet.”
But after nearly ten years in the Air Force, he knew it was time to start a new chapter in his life. He retired from the Air Force in 2006 and officially joined on with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2009.
He is one of the instructors at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Training Academy and is the only person in the state of Louisiana that is a master instructor in corrections, level one academy training, and firearms.
“I was very fortunate to be in a position where my regular duties would afford me the time to be able to do that," he said. "I’m extremely blessed to be in that position cause its something that I love and I still get to do it.”
But whether he’s being silly, or serious making sure our area has the most highly trained in law enforcement is just another job in his life that he’s proud to do.
“The reason I do it every day and I told people this over and over is that if I can do something in here with a student that one day saves that student’s life or it saves the life of somebody else that that student is taking care of out there on the street or whatever call it is, then for me it was worth it," he said.
