First Alert: Falling temperatures expected Friday as strong cold front arrives
By Jeff Castle | October 9, 2019 at 9:15 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 9:15 PM

The strongest cold front of the fall so far will bring a steep temperature drop on Friday. After seeing Thursday afternoon temperatures in the 80s to near 90, we’ll only see 50s and 60s by Friday afternoon. A strong northwest wind accompanying the colder air will make it feel even chillier. Be sure to head out in the morning with a heavy jacket or sweater...you’ll need it later in the day.

The front will be moving into the ArkLaTex around sunrise Friday. Temperatures for much of the area could be in the low to mid 70s.

Cold front arrives first thing Friday morning (Source: KSLA News 12)

As the front quickly moves in temperatures will start falling. By early afternoon there could be a more than 30 degree temperature range across the ArkLaTex from the 50s north and west to 80s south and east.

Large temperature difference around midday Friday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Late afternoon temperatures will have fallen into the 50s and 60s for most of the area.

Cold front exits the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon (Source: KSLA News 12)

Showers and a few storms will move through along and just behind the front on Friday too. Futuretrack is showing scattered rain around mid-morning, but the wet weather will come to an end during the afternoon.

Scattered rain expected with cold front (Source: KSLA News 12)

It will finally feel like football weather for high school games Friday. You’ll need to layer up to stay warm with cool temperatures and breezy conditions expected through the evening.

Windy and cool for Friday night football (Source: KSLA News 12)

