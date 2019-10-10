Elysian Fields parents say bullying drove 11 year old daughter to her death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -
11 year old Ma’Kala Young Williams was smart, athletic, and she loved to sing. Ma’Kala was was just as tough as the boys on the football field. She had a megawatt smile, so bright, she could light up any room. The outgoing 6th grade student at Elysian Fields Middle school had dreams of becoming an engineer. Her mother, Stephanie Williams says, “She was just so perfect.”
But Ma’Kala was dealing with more than just your typical English and math problems in school. She as fighting something in silence, much bigger, and much stronger. Her parents learned she was battling bullies. Her father LaDarien Williams says, “The bullying is out of control.”
Over the summer Ma’kala confided in an adult church member that she was being bullied. She described how her long locks were pulled and she was called names.
Two weeks ago, an incident on the school bus finally broke her down.
It got to be too much and Ma’Kala ended her life.
Her parents say she never told them what was going on. She would always remain positive and never said anything negative.
LaDarien recalls the day that forever changed his life. It was the same day as the incident on the school bus. Ma’Kala never mention it to her parents. LaDarien left home that evening with Ma’Kala’s younger brother for football practice. He says it was just five minutes down the road he got a disturbing call from her older brother. “He called me and told me Ma’Kala shot herself . I said say it again. I turned around came back home...I ran in and she was on the floor, no expression in her face.”
Since that day, it has been a living nightmare for the Williams family. On Saturday, October 5th, LaDarien and Stephanie walked down an aisle at New Boggy Baptist Church in Bethany, Louisiana for a final farewell. “I was always like I’m going to walk her down the aisle one day for her wedding, instead I walked down and my princess is gone from this earth.”
Stephanie says her daughter put her faith in the school system, but the system failed her daughter.
Elysian Fields School Superintendent Maynard Chapman say they are investigating. Chapman told KSLA News 12 the day of the incident there is no documentation regarding Ma’kala reporting any bullying. When asked if it is possible that something did happen and she did report it, but some way it didn’t not get documented? Chapman said he couldn’t answe that because he wasn’t there. Chapman says his office relies on teachers and principals to document and report any cases of bullying to his office. When asked if bullying was an issue for he elementary, middle, and high school? Chapman answered, “Not a major one.”
But over 100 people with children in the school district disagree. The same day of our interview parents packed an auditorium for a school board meeting.
During public remarks, a spokesperson for the Williams family went to the podium and asked how many people were there to support Ma’Kala or that there child is a victim of bullying. Nearly everyone in the auditorium stood. Many of the parents shared their child’s story of bullying at school.
But LaDarien Williams says he believes the issue will be swept under the rug. Stephanie Williams says even after Ma’Kala’s death other parents have reportedly told her their children are still being bullied.
Texas law requires schools to include bullying and cyber-bullying in their student code of conduct handbooks which should include bully prevention policies and procedures. The principal has the authority to transfer a student to another classroom. The parent can also request a transfer for the victim. Elysian Fields Independent School District provides an electronic copy of their policies and procedures which mirrors the state requirements.
Ma’Kala’s parents say they will fight for change to make stricter bullying laws.
Maynard Chapman told the crowd he is working to make sure all buses have school bus monitors by next week.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.