Elysian Fields parents say bullying drove 11 year old daughter to her death

Elysian Fields School Superintendent Maynard Chapman say they are investigating. Chapman told KSLA News 12 the day of the incident there is no documentation regarding Ma’kala reporting any bullying. When asked if it is possible that something did happen and she did report it, but some way it didn’t not get documented? Chapman said he couldn’t answe that because he wasn’t there. Chapman says his office relies on teachers and principals to document and report any cases of bullying to his office. When asked if bullying was an issue for he elementary, middle, and high school? Chapman answered, “Not a major one.”