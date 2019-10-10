Controversy remains over future liquor store in Highland

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - People living in Highland and South Highland neighborhoods are expressing their disdain over the opening of a liquor store on Kings Highway.
The Shreveport City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the giving the store a liquor license. This is the final part needed for the business to open.
The future store is going to be located at the corner of Kings Highway and Gilbert Drive in what was once a Circle K.
Several people living behind the store are upset with city council’s decision.
“I am totally against this,” said resident Sidney Smith. “We could of had a bakery, restaurant or any other business instead.”
Smith is part of the Highland Restoration Committee and spoke about the organization being against the store.
Along with Byrd High School, and a change.org petition, residents are voicing their opinion on the store.
Several people who did not want to be interviewed, did speak on supporting the business and that they are glad the vacant building will be used.
