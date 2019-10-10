Cold front tonight will bring big changes

(KSLA) - Our next cold front will arrive tonight bringing much colder air to the ArkLaTex. This will also bring some rain in many areas. It should all start after midnight tonight, then will only get worse by the morning. The rain should not be too much of an issue, but those temperatures will continue dropping through the day on Friday.
Through the rest of the evening, it will remain nice. There will not be any rain around yet, so any evening plans should not require any rain gear. Temperatures will be in the 80s, falling to the 70s. It will still be warmer tonight after a warm afternoon.
As that cold front approaches, the clouds will increase and the rain chances will go up. That front will arrive close to sunrise in the morning, but the rain will arrive a little earlier. So, don't be alarmed if you wake up to any storms tonight. Rain chances tonight are up to 50%.
There is the possibility of some severe weather in the far northern ArkLaTex. This will take place tonight. The biggest threats are strong winds, and large hail. Any tornadoes or flooding should not be included. Besides the winds and hail, the rain will still be heavy for many areas.
As you head out the door Friday, you will need that rain gear. You may also need a few extra layers. Don’t be fooled by the temperature in the morning thinking it will be nice. As the cold front sweeps through, it will drop temperatures down throughout the day. So by the afternoon, it will likely be in the 50s!
The rain should come to an end by the afternoon. This is good news for Friday night football. However, temperatures will be much cooler. It will likely be in the mid to lower 50s. Plus, with the winds still breezy, it will likely feel like the 40s as a wind chill. If you are going to any games, you may want to bring a blanket to wrap yourself in.
This weekend will be nice though! Saturday morning will start off quite chilly! Some few places could be in the 30s! Everyone else should be in the 40s. It will warm up to the 60s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Then Sunday will also start off chilly, then will warm up to the upper 60s. There is a chance for a few showers Sunday, so I have a 30% chance of rain.
Monday and Tuesday should have good weather. The rain chances will be about 30-40%, so it will not rain all day. Temperatures will be a little warmer, topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. I would take an umbrella just in case of the rain.
Wednesday will have the next cold front push through. This one will not have as much rain, and will not cool the temperature down as much either. It will cool it down to have temperatures only reach the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday, but we will not be talking 30s or 40s at night. With these front pushing through, it is helping keep the temperatures in check.
Have a great rest of your week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
