Body found outside Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Authorities in Texarkana are working to piece together the circumstances leading to the discovery of a body on Thursday morning.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department got the call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a man laying on the ground outside an apartment at the Town North Apartment complex, according to TTPD's Spokesman Shawn Vaughan.
Officers found the man unresponsive, and he was taken to a Texarkana hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The man, apparently in his 20s, has not been identified at this time.
Police are investigating, but foul play is not expected at this point, according to Vaughan.
An autopsy will be performed in Dallas.
