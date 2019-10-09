Warrants Wednesday: SPD searching for 3 men

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen these men?
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for information leading to the arrest of these three men.
- Bobby Parks, 47, is wanted on a charge of felony theft. He is 6″, weighs 247 pounds and his last known address is 2152 Hollywood Ave.
- Johnny Cannon, 33, is wanted in connection to a home invasion. He is 5′8″, weighs 135 pounds and his last known address is 1711 Alma St.
- Darmontreal Smith, 27, is wanted on a charge of felony theft. Smith is 5′6″ weighs 132 pound and his last known address is 7401 W. Canal Blvd.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of these men are urged to call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.
