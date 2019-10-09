Teen arrested in connection to Marshall ISD lockdowns

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - The Marshall Independent School District Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a series of phone calls that sent the district on lockdown last week.
Quincy Earl McCollister, 17, was arrested and charged with two counts of making a false alarm or report, emergency. The offence is punishable as a state jail felony.
“The safety and security of our students is our number one priority,” said Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson. “In today’s climate we cannot take any threats lightly, and the decision to go on lockdown at all of our campuses is one that we do not take lightly, either. But I would rather make that decision then risk the safety of any of our students or our staff who protect them. Our staff responded in a professional way during the course of last week’s events, and I am confident that at no time were our students in danger.”
McCollister is accused of making a series of threatening phone calls which placed all district facilities on lockdown status for over two hours on Thursday, Oct. 3 and on Friday, Oct. 4. Friday’s lockdown lasted 45 minutes.
Marshall ISD Police worked with Marshall Police Department.
“The cooperation of our police department with Marshall PD was outstanding,” Gibson said. “Chief (Joe) Arledge (MISD Police Chief) and Chief (Cliff) Carruth (Marshall PD Chief) worked tirelessly for two days to gather the evidence needed to track down the suspect and make the arrest. I want to commend our local law enforcement for their help and cooperation throughout this entire process.
