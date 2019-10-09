Shootout lands 1 in hospital, another in jail

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — One man is in the hospital and another is in jail as a result of a shootout in Texarkana.
Bowie County, Texas, sheriff’s deputies were summoned to a mobile home park in the 200 block of Valley Run Drive just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
There they found 55-year-old Kervin Burton lying in the doorway of his mobile home and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Authorities said his wound did not appear to be life-threatening.
Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate Burton and 57-year-old Randy C. Pickens, of Stamps, Ark., got into an argument that led to the two men shooting at each other, authorities said.
“During this squabble Mr. Pickens was actively attempting to bait Mr. Burton into a physical fight,” says a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
"Mr. Burton walked out to Mr. Pickens’ truck. At this point, Mr. Pickens produced a long-handled object to strike Mr. Burton with.
“Mr. Burton retreated to his home and returned with a handgun, yelling for Mr. Pickens to leave. Mr. Pickens also produced a handgun and fired at Mr. Burton, striking him.”
Multiple shots were fired from both weapons, investigators said.
Pickens was arrested and booked on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, booking records show.
His bond is set at $100,000.
No information about Burton’s condition has been released.
