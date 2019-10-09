See candidates for governor face off in The Final Debate on KSLA at 7 p.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday night will be the last time voters will be able to hear from all of the candidates in the Louisiana governor’s race.
KSLA and Gray Television stations across Louisiana are hosting the final debate Wednesday, Oct. 9.
You can watch it live at 7 p.m. on KSLA. Governor John Bel Edwards, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, and businessman Eddie Rispone will be in attendance.
Viewer-submitted video questions will be asked and answered live.
