See candidates for governor face off in The Final Debate on KSLA at 7 p.m.

See candidates for governor face off in The Final Debate on KSLA at 7 p.m.
The six television stations in Louisiana, owned by Gray Television, will produce and air the final debate in the race for Louisiana Governor. (Source: KSLA Marketing Department)
October 9, 2019 at 11:33 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 11:33 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Wednesday night will be the last time voters will be able to hear from all of the candidates in the Louisiana governor’s race.

KSLA and Gray Television stations across Louisiana are hosting the final debate Wednesday, Oct. 9.

You can watch it live at 7 p.m. on KSLA. Governor John Bel Edwards, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, and businessman Eddie Rispone will be in attendance.

RELATED STORIES:

Viewer-submitted video questions will be asked and answered live.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.