Next cold front arrives Friday

(KSLA) - Through the overnight hours, the clouds will be limited and the rain chances will remain at zero. You will not need any rain gear this evening or overnight. Temperatures will be a little chilly overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s. So, it will not be as cold as the last couple nights.
Thursday will have a few passing clouds, but will otherwise be sunny. This will still be great weather to enjoy. The big thing about Thursday is that the temperature will be near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Some places should get that high. I still do not expect a lot of rain.
Later by Thursday evening, there will be more clouds and the sunshine will be more limited. Especially after sunset, the rain chances will start to go up. Thursday night is when the next cold front will be approaching. So, overnight Thursday, we will very likely have some rain.
Friday is when the cold front will arrive. There will be a big cool down behind the front. It’s the timing that is still a little in question. It is trending toward an earlier arrival. So, the temperature in the day will not warm up as much. I have a forecast high of 78 degrees. It will cool down throughout the day after the front arrives. So, dress accordingly! There will also be a 50% chance of rain particularly in the morning. So in the afternoon and evening, the rain chances will go down.
Then the upcoming weekend is looking very nice. Saturday should be the better of the two days. There will be plenty of sunshine with little to no rain around. Temperatures Saturday will warm up to the upper 60s. So, it will be a little chilly. Might want to grab a jacket.
Sunday will still be a good day too. Although, there is a chance of some rain in the afternoon. I have a 30% chance of rain for the day, but this could increase or decrease. We will have to wait another day or so to get a more accurate answer. I would not cancel any plans though. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s, so be prepared for another chilly day.
Next week as of now looks to have a good chance of some rain in a couple areas. Monday through Wednesday has at least a 30% chance of rain. Temperatures will also reach the lower to mid 80s. It should be nice weather, since we need the rain!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
