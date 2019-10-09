Man with Caddo connection faces 806 counts of child porn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Louisiana man faces 806 child pornography charges as a result of searches of a Shreveport residence and one in St. Martinville.
Bryson Daigle, 21, of St. Martinville, was transferred to the Caddo Detention Center on Monday after having been booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail, according to Louisiana State Police.
Last month, that agency's special victims unit began investigating images of sexual abuse involving infants and toddlers, Master Trooper Daniel "Scott" Moreau said.
That led to authorities identifying a person of interest then searching the two residences.
Daigle is charged with 806 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
