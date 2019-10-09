Man convicted of aggravated incest

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is guilty of sexually assaulting two females numerous times over seven years.
That’s the decision a Caddo District Court jury reached Tuesday, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.
The nine women and three men on the panel convicted 42-year-old Charles Henry Collins of two counts of aggravated incest.
Now he faces 25 to 99 years in prison at hard labor on each charge. In addition, Collins must serve at least 25 years without the possibility of being put on probation or parole or having his sentence suspended.
He is scheduled to return to the Shreveport courtroom Dec. 10 to be sentenced.
Collins was convicted of possession of marijuana in 1999, simple battery in 1996 and simple robbery in 1995, the prosecutor’s office reports.
