First Alert: Coldest air since April this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After another cool start temperatures will be warming up across the ArkLaTex into the mid 80s this afternoon. We are tracking even warmer temperatures for the region Thursday as a ridge tries to build back over the ArkLaTex. This ridge though will be quickly snuffed out as a powerful cold front will roll through the region Friday.
For your Wednesday afternoon expect more sunshine along with hotter temperatures when compared with Tuesday, but the humidity will stay in check for the ArkLaTex. Expect clear skies throughout the evening along with more comfortable temperatures after sunset.
As we move into Thursday temperatures will continue to rebound for the ArkLaTex with some spots getting all the way back to the low 90s. Rain chances once again will be very minimal for the ArkLaTex. But that will change on Friday when another powerful cold front coming straight from western Canada will bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and lasting potentially into the evening hours. Behind the front temperatures across the region this weekend will be the coolest we have seen since April. So you will more than likely need to break out the jackets and coats if you have early morning plans.
In the meantime get outside this afternoon in enjoy the beautiful fall weather!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
