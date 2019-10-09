First Alert: Coldest air since April this weekend

As we move into Thursday temperatures will continue to rebound for the ArkLaTex with some spots getting all the way back to the low 90s. Rain chances once again will be very minimal for the ArkLaTex. But that will change on Friday when another powerful cold front coming straight from western Canada will bring showers and storms to the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and lasting potentially into the evening hours. Behind the front temperatures across the region this weekend will be the coolest we have seen since April. So you will more than likely need to break out the jackets and coats if you have early morning plans.