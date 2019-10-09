Coroner’s Office identifies burned body

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has determined the identity of a burned body found in south Shreveport on Tuesday.
The remains of Kenneth Taylor, 23, was found in a deep drainage ditch in the 600 block of Browing Street at Wallace Avenue in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.
The body was found just after 5 p.m. Family members on scene said it was Taylor.
He was identified by his fingerprints. An autopsy will be performed.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
