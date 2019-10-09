Burned body, car discovered

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport family claims they found the burned body of a loved one.
The family of Kenny Taylor says they made the discovery Tuesday afternoon in a field near Wallace Avenue at Browning Street.
About 17 hours earlier, police found a burned car in the same area.
"Someone out here knows something, and someone saw something," said one of Taylor's relatives. "... Please come forward and let us know. That was our loved one; it could have been y'all's."
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
