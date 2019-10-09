2 arrested after drug dog sniffs out meth

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ar. (KSLA) - Two people are facing charges stemming from two incidents where a K9 officer found methamphetamines in their vehicles.
On Oct. 7, Lafayette County Sheriff's Office K9 unit pulled over a vehicle on Highway 53 south, near the Lake Erling County Store.
The driver of the vehicle Stacey Fields agreed to let the K9 officer to search her vehicle.
The K9 officer then found a gram of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Fields was arrested and booked in on possession of a controlled substance and felony drug paraphernalia.
The next day, officers pulled over Jeremy Jay of Taylor, Arkansas on Highway 53 near West Road. After agreeing to let authorities search his vehicle, the K9 officer found .05 grams of methanphetamines.
Jay was booked in for possession of a controlled substance.
