Woman dies after crash on Southern Loop; authorities investigating

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on late Monday night.
Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies got a call around 10:30 p.m. last night to Southern Loop near Wallace Lake Road. Not far from Windrush Grill.
A man and his father were traveling along the road when they hit a pedestrian, who was in the roadway. They immediately called 911, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, they found a 33-year-old woman with severe injuries. She was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment where she later died.
“Upon further investigation, Caddo deputies noticed the circumstances behind the black female being in the roadway were suspicious and contacted the Caddo Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit to further investigate the matter,” reads an email from CPSO.
The driver of the car is not currently under investigation. However, crews are working to determine what happened leading up to the woman being struck by the vehicle.
