Tracking our next cold front for the ArkLaTex

Friday is when our next cold front will arrive. There will be a big cool down behind the front. It's the timing that is still in question. We could see that front earlier in the day, or later by the afternoon. The timing will determine how warm it gets for the day. As of now, I have the temperature up to the lower 80s with a 50% chance of rain. It will likely cool down throughout the day after the front arrives. So, dress accordingly!