Tracking our next cold front for the ArkLaTex

(KSLA) - Through the overnight hours, the clouds will be clearing away and the rain chances will go to zero. You will not need any rain gear this evening or overnight. The winds will calm down a little as well which will help cool the temperature down some more. Lows tonight will fall to the lower to mid 50s.
Wednesday will be a great day as well. There should not be any rain around. I have a zero percent chance of rain for the day. There will be a lot of sunshine around. The sunshine will help increase the temperature a little bit in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Thursday will have a few passing clouds, but will otherwise be sunny. This will still be great weather to enjoy. The big thing about Thursday is that the temperature will be near 90 degrees in the afternoon. Some places should get that high. I still do not expect a lot of rain.
Friday is when our next cold front will arrive. There will be a big cool down behind the front. It's the timing that is still in question. We could see that front earlier in the day, or later by the afternoon. The timing will determine how warm it gets for the day. As of now, I have the temperature up to the lower 80s with a 50% chance of rain. It will likely cool down throughout the day after the front arrives. So, dress accordingly!
Then the upcoming weekend is looking very nice. Both days should not have any rain. As of now, I have a 20% chance of rain early Saturday. Depending on how quickly the front moves will determine if we have rain in the morning or if it is gone by Friday night. Both Saturday and Sunday should have temperatures in the 40s in the morning and 60s in the afternoon.
Enjoy the rest of your day!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
