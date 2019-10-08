Picture perfect Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! Wow what a difference 24 hours makes! Behind the cold front the ArkLaTex is seeing much cooler temperatures this morning. Today is shaping up to be the perfect fall day for the region with no humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s. As we go through the rest of the week temperatures will be moving back up until Friday when yet another intense cold front will roll back through the ArkLaTex for the weekend.
Your Tuesday forecast is shaping up to be the perfect fall day. You probably will need a light jacket as you head out the door this morning as cool temperatures have moved in. But once the sun comes up we will see amazing weather with ample sunshine and temperatures moving up to around 80 degrees. You will need to get outside and take in this great weather.
Now for the rest of the week temperatures will start to heat back up for the ArkLaTex. By Thursday afternoon temperatures will be close to 90 degrees before yet another strong cold front rolls through the ArkLaTex Friday. This front will likely drop our temperatures even further to the point where we could be seeing widespread low temperatures in the 40s as you are waking up this weekend.
In the meantime get outside and enjoy the spectacular fall weather we will see this afternoon! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.