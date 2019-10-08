East Texas football players disciplined over fight

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Several East Texas student-athletes are suspended from their next football game.
The action comes as a result of a fight Friday night that ended the game between the Liberty-Eylau Jaguars and the La Vega Pirates.
The two school districts and the UIL have agreed to suspend student-athletes who were directly involved in the fight from taking part in the game Friday, Oct. 11.
“There was an altercation that both sides were at fault for,” explained Clint King, Liberty-Eylau’s head football coach.
“We will not ever sacrifice our integrity or character or building young men and women of character for wins and losses on the field of play.”
Players involved in the fight are suspended for one game, the two school districts decided.
Those who took to the field during fight get a half-game suspension.
And student athletes who tried to stop the fight or did not participate in it are eligible to play this week.
