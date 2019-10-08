Alternative to traditional health care gives patients options

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -More and more Americans are tired of paying too much for health care — they’re spending far too long out of work just to see a doctor as well.
That’s part of the reason for a surge in a new kind of care that could save patients hundreds of dollars — it’s called direct primary care, the fastest-growing alternative to traditional health care.
Dr. Mandy Crow recently opened her clinic, Aline Health, off Line Avenue in Shreveport. For her, the move to this new health plan allowed her more one-on-one care with her patients.
“It’s a simple concept. I don’t accept any insurance. I take out the middle man and contract directly with my patient for a monthly fee. It was really simple and exciting and as I learned more about it I realized that fits me a lot better than what I’m doing now.”
Direct primary care is different from traditional health care because you don’t pay a co-pay or sit in a waiting room for hours to be seen. You also don’t miss any work. Direct primary care also allows you direct access to your personal doctor at any time.
The only thing you pay is a small fee. For Dr. Crow, her fee is set at $89.
“I think that’s the scary part for individuals going to seek care. They’re not sure how much it’s going to cost either at the appointment or later on when they get a bill in the mail. I’m very transparent. You know how much it’s going to cost.”
Aline Health clinic also offers low-cost prescriptions because Dr. Crow has a small pharmacy inside her clinic for her patients.
Direct primary care cuts out the insurance aspect of health care altogether. You don’t have to be without insurance either to be a direct primary care patient.
Darrell Ainsworth tried direct primary care for the first time a few months ago.
“The biggest difference for me is I don’t have to go through everybody in the office at a hospital," he said. “You have to pay your co-pay at a hospital and then wait to see a nurse. With this alternative, you get to see your doctor directly. That’s the whole thing.”
Direct primary care also cuts down on time away from the job and there’s no unexpected costs.
For information on Dr. Crow and Aline Health visit www.alinehealthdpc.com.
