Why we have a second severe weather season in the fall

This peak happens when the ingredients needed for severe storms (moisture, instability, a lifting mechanism (such as a front), and wind shear) come together once again. In the fall, the southern states still see a flow of moisture from Gulf of Mexico, which helps create an unstable atmosphere. Once the cold front interacts with the warm moist air, strong storms form and the faster winds aloft aid in the development of tornadoes. Basically, although temperatures are cooler in the ArkLaTex, warm, moist Gulf air interacts with cooler, dry air from the north to create a second, smaller peak in severe weather. The good news about fall severe weather season is that once the cold fronts pass through, they help stabilize the atmosphere for less frequent severe storms.