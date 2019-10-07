Why we have a second severe weather season in the fall

Fall usually means cooler weather, pumpkins, Thanksgiving, and Christmas; however, it also means another round of severe weather. Now, the fact remains that our highest peak in severe weather is still in the spring, but we must keep ourselves alert and prepared throughout the colder months.
The graph above represents the average number of tornadoes over the past 25 years. Still, the most frequent occurrence happens in the spring with a quiet summer, but notice the peak from October through November.
This peak happens when the ingredients needed for severe storms (moisture, instability, a lifting mechanism (such as a front), and wind shear) come together once again. In the fall, the southern states still see a flow of moisture from Gulf of Mexico, which helps create an unstable atmosphere. Once the cold front interacts with the warm moist air, strong storms form and the faster winds aloft aid in the development of tornadoes. Basically, although temperatures are cooler in the ArkLaTex, warm, moist Gulf air interacts with cooler, dry air from the north to create a second, smaller peak in severe weather. The good news about fall severe weather season is that once the cold fronts pass through, they help stabilize the atmosphere for less frequent severe storms.
As we approach this fall’s severe season, it’s important to stay safe and help others stay safe as well. One way to help others is by becoming a Skywarn Storm Spotter. By participating in a training session you will learn basic thunderstorm development and how to spot potential severe weather features, and how to report them. This kind of knowledge could help the National Weather Service issue more timely and accurate warnings and even help save lives. Training is free and usually lasts around 2 hours.
